The concrete paving phase of the MT 200 Fairview roadway project is complete as of this week. Crews are now moving on to the asphalt placement phase, which is expected to wrap up next week.
Crews anticipate installing signs next week, with striping scheduled to occur from August 10–13. The traffic light at the 6th Street intersection is scheduled to be turned on August 13.
Motorists are asked to remember that traffic on MT 200 (Ellery Ave.) remains two-lane, two way while traveling on the new asphalt despite not having clearly defined lanes striped.
Traffic Impacts
There are no additional traffic impacts planned for motorists traveling through the area and traffic will continue flowing. Traffic will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way traffic but the highway will remain open to traffic during construction.
The traveling public is asked to prepare for occasional delays of up to 15 minutes and is reminded to slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.