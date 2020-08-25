On Saturday, August 29, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office will conduct a DUI checkpoint and saturation patrol in Cass County to remove impaired drivers from the road.
Impaired driving and impaired driving-related motor vehicle crashes continue to be a major threat to the safety of the motoring public throughout North Dakota.
Through August 15 of this year, there have been 57 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 59 fatalities. Fifteen of these crashes, or 26.3%, involved a driver whose blood alcohol content was over the legal limit of .08%. These 15 crashes resulted in 17 fatalities.
Sgt. Luke Hendrickson stated: “By working together, and choosing to designate a sober driver or call for a sober ride, you make the responsible choice to not endanger your life or the lives of others on the road."
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is committed to the Vision Zero strategy which aims to establish a culture of personal responsibility where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable.
The strategy encourages all motorists to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others on the road by driving sober, wearing seatbelts, and driving distraction-free.
Results from these planned enforcements will be released early next week.
Contact: Sgt. Luke Hendrickson 701-730-3722; lhendric@nd.gov