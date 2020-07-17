It’s time to nominate your favorite businesses in Richland County.
The Sidney Herald’s Second Annual Best of Richland County has begun. The popular awards are open to all businesses in the county including Crane, Fairview, Lambert, Savage and Sidney.
Submit your favorites today. Nominations are going on now through August 7. Voting starts August 8 and ends on September 16.
In 2019, over 29,000 votes were received for the Best of Richland County.
This year’s categories include: Food, Goods & Services, Lifestyle, Professional Services, Health, and Special Business Awards.
Whether it’s a pizza parlor, a hamburger stand or an exotic restaurant, the Food category is wide open. Appliance stores, auto-parts, grocers, tire shops — you name it.
Barber shops and hair salons, pet groomers and photographers, accountants and lawyers, doctors and dentists. Express your satisfaction and loyalty by nominating them for Best of Richland County.
Best of Richland County winners will be announced at the Best of Banquet on Oct. 1, 2020.
To learn more visit the Sidney Herald website: http://sidneyherald.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Richland-County-2020/