Boys and Girls Club of Richland County is proud to announce Kaley Rogers as its November Youth of the Month for the 2019-20 school year. She was nominated by the BGC staff and voted for by her fellow club members. Kaley is the daughter of Chelsea and Mike Rogers, and has a younger brother, Logan, who also attends the after-school program. Some of her favorite activities to do while she is here, include perler beads and other art related programs. She is in Mrs. Barnhart’s third grade class where her favorite subject is math. When Kaley grows up, she is interested in becoming a vet.
Kaley is in her first year at the club, but has already made such a positive impression on the staff and her peers. She comes in every day with a great attitude and ambition to participate in our afterschool programs. She is extremely kind and respectful to all that she is around.