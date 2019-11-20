50 years Nov. 19, 1969 In the news
In Sidney’s battle with Frontier Airlines, Frontier made concessions to the Civil Aeronautics board. The major concession was that Frontier would reinstate service to eastern Montana if the third level service were to fail. Frontier had filed a request to suspend its service over eastern Montana routes until replacement services are established by commuter airlines, but no immediate response from Sidney was returned.
In sports
Seven Sidney Eagles received an honor of earning a spot on the All-Conference team. The Eagles were winners of the Eastern Division title. The seven of the players starting on offense were fullback Don Mullen, offensive tackle, Bruce Berndt and offensive guard Jack Dore. On defense, Ron Welmel and Arlan Moran at their defensive line positions, Linebackers, Mike Cornell and Terry Greenwood.
25 years Nov. 20, 1994 In the news
A Fairview male high school student was given a three-day in-school suspension for bringing a BB-gun pistol to school. Then Fairview principal Rusty Martin was alerted of the incident and confiscated the bb-gun from the student’s locker and informed the student’s parents and local police. Fairview Police Chief Sam Robbins said the gun was stolen the second student from Coast to Coast in Sidney.
In sports
Sidney Eagles girls basketball took fourth in the state tournament held in Columbia Falls. It was their third game in 24 hours, losing 56-40 to Havre Blue Ponies. The Eagles went 2-2 in the tournament with wins over Columbia Falls and Polson and lost to Lewistown and Havre. Overall, head coach Deb Prevost was pleased with the season despite running out of gas in at the end.
10 years
Nov. 18, 2009 In the news
Sidney Health Center’s multi-million dollar construction project was nearing its completion. After the project, the surgical wing had 16 private-impatient rooms with full bathroom facilities. The rooms will be at capacity with a 25-bed limit that included the ICU and OB areas of the health center.
In sports
Four football players of the Richey-Lambert Fusion team earned Class C six-man All-Conference honors. Jeremy Evenson earned first-team on defense and second-team on offense and special teams. Jack Switzer earned the same honors. Caleb Servais received All-Conference second team on offense. Justin Murray was on the second team as a defensive player and his pressure off the edge as a pass rusher.