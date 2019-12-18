50 years Dec. 17, 1969 In the news
Sidney City Council agreed upon and approved the installation of a buzzer system ranging from the Cheerio Lounge to the police station. It will be used to alert police officers if there is a sign of trouble. The reason for the installation of the alert system as a result of the owner of the Cheerio Lounge was unsuccessful in getting to the phone when he wanted to call the police.
In sports
Lustre Bible Academy squeaked by Lambert in a basketball game on Friday night winning 97-98 at Lustre. Lambert surged in the fourth quarter, almost making a comeback and securing a victory in the final 47 seconds of the game. After being outscored in two quarters and tying in the second quarter, Lambert outscored the Lions by 10 in the final quarter by 10 scoring 35.
25 years Dec. 18, 1994 In the news
Over 250 writing entries were submitted in the Homestead Books Holiday Story Contest. Writings from Savage, Lambert, Richey and Sidney schools among others. The first-place winner will receive $20 and the runner up will receive $10. Judges will base their decisions on originality, cohesiveness and appeal to the reader. All participants who submitted a story will receive a bookmark for their participation.
In sports
Sidney Eagles wrestling took first place honors in the Eastern A dual tournament taking four-team dual victories. In their first match, they squared off against Hardin, who they defeated 46-28 in team points after falling behind early 0-12. The next two dual matches against Lewistown and Glendive were both easy wins for the Eagles in dominating fashion of 56-8 and 69-6, respectively. In their final dual match of the tournament, the Eagles battled it out with Colstrip leading throughout the whole match and taking the victory 48-20.
10 years Dec. 20, 2009 In the news
Richland County Commissioners expect officials to move into the new county justice center between April and May 2010. The new $17 million building is scheduled for completion on Feb. 15. Construction of the new county justice center began back in 2008 under the general contractors of Kringen Construction.
In sports
Fairview girls basketball defeated Richey-Lambert 54-19 after going on a 19-1 run in the second quarter. Fairview’s Morgan Close led all Warriors in scoring with 17 points, followed by Jordan Gifford had 10 points. The leading scorer for the Fusion was Jennifer Trotter scoring eight of the 19 points.