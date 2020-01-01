50 years Jan. 7, 1970 In the news
Sidney City Council announced the approval of hiring a professional landscape architect to design two city parks. The parks will be on the Peterson and Lalonde tracts. Peterson Park will be a community park near Highway 20, close by city limits. The other park will be in a neighborhood near the hospital. In the contract with Reynolds, it consists of three stages. Phase one includes coming up with plans for the area and establishing a concept for the open space. Phase two will consist of the final plans and phase three will involve evaluating bids with the landscape architect and likely include the final construction.
In sports
Fairview Warrior boys basketball team split their weekend series losing to Plentywood 62-49 and defeating Nashua 73-59. In the first game against the Wildcats of Plentywood, Fairview’s Mike Weber led the team in scoring with 12 points, followed by Kelly Mason with 10 and Rolly Sullivan with nine for the nine points for the Warriors. After their first loss to on Friday night to Plentywood, Fairview followed that up with a convincing win on Saturday over Nashua with Mason totaling 24 points in route to the Warriors victory going 1-1 on the weekend Eastern 1-B conference play.
25 years
Jan. 1, 1995 In the news
Amtrak announced that its route across North Dakota and Montana will now only have trains running four days a week rather than seven. The days that the trains will be running are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While Sidney is not on the Amtrak route, residents who use the train may be affected.
In sports
The City Dart League is set to host a double-elimination tournament on Jan. 8. Games will start at 2 p.m. and there is a $5 fee to enter. Blue Rock Productions will award prizes for the first, second and third-place finishers after the tournament.
10 years
Jan. 3, 2010 In the news
Sidney Public Works and Richland County Public Works departments have put in a lot of overtime in the previous week in an attempt to remove all the snow on the roads after a Christmas day snowstorm. The crews worked on the emergency routes in northeast Sidney to begin. The goal for the crew was to get the snow off the streets first rather than the avenues because streets often run into main roads. In total, county crew workers over Christmas weekend worked 264 hours of overtime.
In sports
Sidney girls basketball defeated the Hardin Bulldogs on home court 56-69 at Sidney High School. The Eagles went into halftime with a lead of 35-38, but coming out of the half, Sidney only allowed seven points from Hardin in the third quarter holding a 42-57 lead heading into the final quarter of play. The Eagles maintained their lead throughout, even with Hardin scoring the final 11 of the last 13 points, holding the Bulldogs 56 points and winning the game 56-69. Sidney’s Jordan Sullivan tacked on 32 points on the night, with Janae Moore scoring 14 on the night. Megan Johnson and Whitney Theil each had six points.