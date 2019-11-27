50 years
Nov. 25, 1969
In the news
In the Sidney case of the “blue-eyed nurses’ law,” the State Board approved bargaining units for nurses at hospitals in Sidney and Libby. In the case, the board ruled in favor of the Montana Nurses Association. The board ruled in favor of the nurses by acknowledging 17 regular and part-time nurses, as well as four full -time supervisors at Community Memorial Hospital of Richland County should constitute a single bargaining unit and that the MNA holds majority over authorizations to represent the nurses.
In sports
Senior Western Montana College football player Steve Quilling, a native of Sidney, was named to the Frontier All-Conference football team as a defensive tackle.
25 years
Nov. 23, 1994
In the news
Sidney’s new Yellowstone Bridge opened after one year of construction, totaling $5.75 million. The new bridge allowed for the demolition of the old bridge, which was found as unsafe and too narrow for traffic. The new bridge is 40-feet wider than the previous bridge but shorter in length at 1,202 feet than the old bridge that was 1,220 feet.
In sports
The Sidney Eagles girls’ basketball team earned fourth place in the state tournament held in Columbia Falls. The Eagles began the tournament with a victory over the hosts of the tournament 54-51, which happened to be the first-ever victory in the opening round of the state tournament for the Eagles. In their semi-final game, Lewistown defeated Sidney 61-45, as the Eagles followed that up with a win of 54-49 over Polson. In what would be Sidney’s final game of the tournament, Havre defeated the Eagles 56-40, securing a fourth-place finish for the Eagles. Sidney’s Trisha Harper totaled 60 points in the four-game span earning her a first-team selection. Finishing with 30 points and 13 steals in the tournament, Sidney’s Stacy Schmidt earned a Class A State Tournament second-team selection by the media covering the tournament.
10 years
Nov. 25, 2009
In the news
U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana wrote the bipartisan Rural Veterans Health Care Improvement Act that passed successfully in the U.S. Senate. This act provided all veterans living in Montana and across the rural U.S. will achieve better health care. The act passed strengthened health care for veterans by authorizing the VA to award grants to veterans’ service organizations who drive veterans to their doctor appointments, provide mental health services to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans and making the travel reimbursement rate of 41.5 cents per mile for disabled veterans who travel to a VA facility.
In sports
Six Sidney football players made the Eastern A All-Conference team after finishing with an overall record of 3-5 on the season. Senior Luke Whitford was selected for both offense and defense on the line. Fellow senior, Beau Provost was also named All-Conference on both sides of the ball for his play at tight end and linebacker. Senior wide receiver, John Brisben, received his honor for his play on the outside and senior running back Lane Houchen earned second-team honors after being selected for the All-Conference team the year previously. Rounding out the honors were junior fullback and linebacker; Tyler Schilling took home an All-Conference honorable mention and converted senior safety Matt Harris earned a selection on the All-Conference second team for this play in the secondary.