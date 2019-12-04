50 years Dec. 3, 1969 In the news
Montana-Dakota Utilities settled a two-year labor contract stopping in what would have been a three-state walkout. A walkout was threatened when talks originally broke off back in early November. But after six hours of a private deliberation was held, a settlement was reached. The Glendive division, where Sidney’s plant and office operation were held, were apart of the potentially affected. The wage raises resulted in an extra 55 cents per hour, including two more cents in fringe benefits. A final decision would be made by Dec. 13.
In sports
Fairview boys’ basketball opened their season on a high note defeating Terry 65-69. A fourth-quarter scoring surge gave Fairview the lead and the victory. Terry got out to a 14-12 lead in the first quarter and withholding a one-point lead heading into halftime of 36-35. Terry maintained the lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, Fairview outscored Terry 18-11, overtaking the lead 60-62 with three minutes to play and ultimately securing an opening season win on home court. Fairview’s Kelly Mason tallied eight points in the final quarter giving him a total of 17 points on the game, while Kenny Sharbono led the team with 23 points.
25 years
Dec. 4, 1964 In the news
Margo Zadow was promoted to a consumer loan officer for 1st United Bank in Sidney. Zadow had been working with 1st United Bank for 13 years, holding a variety of positions there such as a teller, bookkeeper, receptionist and administrative assistant within the consumer and real estate department. She was working alongside vice president, Cheryl VanEvery, continuing to work on consumer and real estate loans.
In sports
Sidney Eagles wrestling team opened their season with a first-place tournament victories in Glendive on Friday in the Face-Off tournament and earned first place honors in the Eagle Invitational on Saturday in Sidney. The Eagles only dropped five bouts in Glendive altogether. The Eagles won 84-0 in their first match against Wolf Point, which was the highest point total a team could receive. Sidney’s Eric Pemberton got the Eagles off to a fast start pinning his opponent in just six seconds. That led to the Eagles winning the next eight matchups. On Saturday, the Eagles won seven individual titles, earning them a total of 251 points and first-place finish.
10 years Dec. 2, 2009 In the news
In a poll done by Montana State University-Billings through a statewide, random phone call to 414 Montanans, it was found that Montanans were found to like the idea of a public option for healthcare reform. Although they were unsure if it would improve the overall healthcare system. The majority in the poll disapproved of President Barack Obama’s job performance. Seventy-four percent of people also interviewed said than some passage of reform would make the quality of healthcare worse. Democrats backed the public option with a 72.7% while Republicans, who are in the majority, opposed the policy with a 60.1% backing. Those polled who were over the age of 60 tended to oppose the public option, with only 37. 9% of people older than the age of 60 approved.
In sports
After being defeated and taking third place the past two seasons in divisionals, the Sidney Eagles girls’ basketball team was ready to get back on the court. Senior forwards Jordan Sullivan, Whitney Thiel and Blair Troudt returned to the lineup in providing leadership and experience. Sullivan was a three-time All-State selection. Six total juniors were back on the Eagles team with All-Conference player Janae Moore. Along with her, Alex Hammer, Kayla Lake and Megan Johnson also looked to contribute more starting minutes this year. Returning players Amy Rassier and Brooke Schmitt look to provide a spark off the bench.