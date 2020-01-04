50 years
Jan. 7, 1970
In the news
A pair of Sidney men are facing charges of rape and a warrant has been put out for a third individual. The two men arrested were Thomas L. Henderson and Jack E. Ellis. They were each arrested on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, respectively and each held on bond of $1,500. The charges arise from an incident that happened on the morning of Dec. 29.
In sports
The Fairview Warriors boys basketball team split their weekend series losing to Plentywood 62-49 and defeating Nashua 73-59. In the first game against the Wildcats of Plentywood, Fairview’s Mike Weber led the team in scoring with 12 points, followed by Kelly Mason with 10 and Rolly Sullivan with nine for the nine points for the Warriors. After their first loss to on Friday night to Plentywood, Fairview followed that up with a convincing win on Saturday over Nashua with Mason totaling 24 points en route to the Warriors victory going 1-1 on the weekend Eastern 1-B conference play.
25 years
Jan. 8, 1995
In the news
Sidney Kiwanis is celebrating its 70th anniversary on Jan. 21 and Win Baer, the Kiwanis district governor of the state of Montana will be in attendance. Kiwanis International has 327,000 members and 8,700 clubs in 77 nations. Baer is coming to speak about a program called “Young Children Priority One, which is regards to prenatal care of children up to age 5.
In sports
Fairview boys basketball came back to seal a victory over Glasgow 57-52. The Warriors trailed at the end of the third quarter 41-42. However, Fairview dominated in the fourth quarter, the only quarter they ever lead, outscoring Glasgow 16-11. Three Warriors were in double figures in scoring, with Fairview’s Jeff Paulson led the team with 15 points, Mike Sharbono had 11 and Ted Karst had 10 points.
10 years
Jan. 6, 2010
In the news
Richland County officials encourage the public with any information in regards to the vandalization of Richland Park as it was discovered that public property was destroyed. Vandalization of the park has been far from uncommon. Trees have been torn out, grass has been dug up and bathrooms were vandalized.
In sports
The Richland Rangers girls junior gold defeated the Williston Cougars by the final score of 3-1 on the road. The Rangers now have a record of 4-0. The Cougars got on the board first with 9:26 left in the first period. Despite only having six skaters for the game, the Rangers held the Cougars to that only goal and tallied two of the three goals in the second period from Marisa Holst and Maci Holst. The final goal for the Rangers came in the third period was from Alyssa Kessel off assists from Marisa Holst and Jade Brunsvold.