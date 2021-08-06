Divorce is like a tornado—ripping through your life, threatening to destroy everything in its path. The emotional whirlwinds bring fear, confusion, and despair, affecting you, your children, family members, and friends. You will likely wonder Why did this storm hit my life and why does it hurt so much?
Pella Lutheran Church is looking for a couple more facilitators to help them get a DivorceCare ministry going for our community.
Anyone who is interested should contact Pastor Audrey or Chole Crosby at 433-3350 as soon as possible.