The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 1.7 miles of Highway 326, south of Alzada. The project begins at the Montana-Wyoming border and extends north for about 1.7 miles ending at the intersection with US Highway 212.
Proposed work includes applying a new overlay and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, and signage. Chip seal treatments are intended to save the existing asphalt surface before it deteriorates to a point that it would require reconstruction or replacement. Pavement preservation projects also help preserve Montana roads for longer periods of time and for less money than other replacement options.
Typically, pavement preservation projects of this size and scope are advanced to construction as soon as possible. The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2021, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations will be needed.
An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_forms.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Glendive office at PO Box 890, Glendive, MT 59330-0890. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9853000.
The public is encouraged to contact Glendive District Administrator Shane Mintz at (406) 345-8212 or Project Design Engineer Megan Cail at (406) 444 6230.