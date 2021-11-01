The folks at Quick Change Oil Change are at it again. For the fifth year, the Sidney, Montana oil change shop is giving away free oil changes to veterans and active duty military. The free oil change offer is good Nov. 1-5 on a walk-in basis.
“All you need to do is come in and say you’re military or a veteran,” said Tami Reitz. “And if the military member is currently deployed, their immediate family can come in and get a free oil change.”
According to owner Frank Saalfeld, the business gives away about 70 oil changes each year. “It varies a little from year-to-year but that’s about the average.”
According to Frank, they offer the free oil changes the week prior to Veteran’s Day due to family plans the following week.
“Our veterans aren’t appreciated enough,” said Tami. “We just think veterans are very important and need some recognition.”
According to Frank, veterans also receive a 10% discount all year long.
The free oil change isn’t the only reason to come in. This year Quick Change is giving away a Henry lever-action rifle as well. Any military member or veteran who comes in during the week will be entered into the drawing.
Those who come in will also receive a free flashlight as well and coffee and snacks will be available while they wait.
“We really try to go above and beyond for our veterans,” said Tami.
Quick Change is located at 714 W. Holly St. in Sidney and is open 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 406-488-1915.