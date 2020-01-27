Rau Elementary School is proud to announce Micah-Lynn Berg, daughter of Melanie and Paul Kasten, is the Student of the Second Quarter.
"Micah-Lynn is a very helpful, hard-working student," the school announced. "She is a great role model."
Micah-Lynn is always generous with her time and assists teachers and students alike, the school announcement continued. She is conscientious and makes sure that her work is done on time and to the best of her ability. Micah-Lynn has worked very hard this year in and out of the classroom. She is a joy to have in class, and is always ready to share a laugh. She is polite and includes everyone in activities.
Michal-Lynn enjoys reading in her spare time, spending time with family, and having fun with her friends.