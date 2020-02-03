Brynja Halvorson, a fifth-grade student at Rau Elementary, won the school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee on Jan. 29, and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. The school-level geographic bee, at which students answered oral questions on geography, was the first round in the 32nd Annual National Geographic Bee.
Halvorson will take a written test, which is submitted to the state level. Up to 100 of the top scorers in each state will be eligible to compete in the state bee on March 27.
1st runner-up was Sofia Dietrich-Dicken; 2nd runner-up was Race Johnson.