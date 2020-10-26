Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness campaign that millions of people celebrate.
Red Ribbon Week started after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who in 1985 was brutally murdered by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico. After his death, people wanted to honor his sacrifice. In 1988 the National Family Partnership started the first National Red Ribbon Week in his honor.
Red Ribbon Week is celebrated October 23-31 of every year, but will be celebrated in Richland County Schools the first week in November so as to not interfere with Halloween activities. This year’s theme is “Be Happy! Be Brave! Be Drug Free!”
The Richland County Health Department Dry Society coalition, Partnership for Promise coalition and Richland County Sheriff’s Office have collaborated to bring the schools a virtual activity guide to help them celebrate Red Ribbon Week and to abstain from all forms of illegal drugs, (including prescription drugs not prescribed to them), alcohol, and tobacco, including JUULing and vaping.
Visit with your youth today about each of these dangers. Red Ribbon Week is a great way to bring up the subject, but is a subject you should talk about all year round.
For more information please call Jacklyn, Tobacco Prevention Specialist at the Richland County Health Department at 406.433.2207.