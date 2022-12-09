In 1989, when our family lived in Phoenix, we had a Christmas we would never forget. We had three young children, I was a stay-at-home mom, and my husband, Chip, worked for an engineering company. In the late fall, Chip’s firm laid off a large number of employees, of which he was one. We did not have a big savings account to tide us over until he found another job. Christmas can be stressful at the best of times, with all the gift buying, parties, concerts, events, wrapping, mailing, etc, but without a steady income, it is even more challenging. I did not anticipate that the season would be a joyful one. I felt like our family was walking on a high wire with no safety net, and one wrong move would slam us into the ground. Day in and day out, I would repeat Philippians 4:13 to myself—“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me”—to keep myself calm enough to move forward.
Chip found temporary jobs to keep us afloat, but there was no money for extras: Christmas gifts, baking ingredients, wrapping paper, holiday cards–all the things that make Christmas “Christmas,” or at least what I thought was essential to the celebration of the season. We sat down with our three kids, ages eight, six, and three, to discuss what we could do to make this Christmas special, and we came up with a plan. We decided to make all of our Christmas gifts, both for each other and for our extended family. Following this family decision, we opened our front door one day and were astonished to find a large basket of baking ingredients from some anonymous friends. Miraculously, my mother and grandmother also sent a box of the same, which allowed us to make and give away cookies and bread. All of our handcrafted gifts were wrapped in homemade paper.
That Christmas, we were full of thanksgiving when we opened the gifts we had created for each other and the ones our families had sent. It had been an abundant Christmas after all–maybe not materially, but certainly spiritually. I felt gratitude for the kindness shown by friends and family. I felt gratitude for our children, who jumped in with both feet to make our holiday happen. I felt gratitude for my husband, and for how hard he worked to make sure we didn’t lose our home. But mostly, I felt gratitude for my Savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me the daily strength to continue moving forward when I felt paralyzed with fear.
That Christmas is now legendary in our family. It is indeed one of the richest and happiest holidays we have ever had. Our children knew that they would not receive many gifts, but I do not remember any complaining or whining. Mostly, they were excited to watch family members open and react to their lovingly made creations.
As we worked together to share Christmas with those we loved, our children truly experienced what the holiday was all about: the giving of ourselves to others (just as our Father gave us the gift of His Son), the realization that what we already had was enough, and gratitude for the additional gifts we had been given. The verses preceding the scripture in Philippians that I had so relied upon speak to this: “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content. I know both how to be abased, and I know how to abound: every where and in all things I
am instructed both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” (Philippians 4:11-13)
As our family expressed faith in Christ and moved forward in spite of our fear, we found an abundance of joy. Christ supplied our wants and made what we had enough. We can do all things through Jesus Christ, who does strengthen us in all our trials.
Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.