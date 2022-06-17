The Christian holiday of Pentecost is celebrated on the 50th day after Easter. Pentecost is a Greek word that means fifty. Through Jesus’s resurrection on Easter he gives us a gift from his father. On the day of Pentecost God descended his Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and caused them the speak in different languages. This was a turning point in the early Christian churches for the Trinity came to life as the three persons of God: The Father, the Son, and the Holy spirit. God’s new covenant. The Holy Spirit is given to all those who are baptized in the name of Jesus Christ. It is the spirit of God that brings us to embrace the world as it really is.
The Jewish identify this spirit as “Ruach Hakodesh”, it means the holy breath of God. There are many names written in Sacred Scripture that describe God’s Spirit including the spirit of YHWH, spirit of Wisdom, the spirit of the LORD, the Spirit of Christ, the spirit of truth, the Helper, Teacher, Breath and Logos.
God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit then forgives us for our sins and restores us to be a good person like Christ. Ruach is God’s Spirit coming alive and is animated through us as if God where on the move. It’s visible proof of God in action. Ruach never rests and never stops moving, urging us to take the right course of action for his purpose and doing his work, for the goodness of mankind. Ruach stirs up his love into our hearts, to do what is right and just no matter how small the task is; it is never unnoticed by God because He lives in you. (Galatians 5:22-24) “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Those who belong to Christ have crucified the flesh with its passions and lusts.”
You may hear some people think that the Bible is all about doom and gloom, sin, death and destruction, and that our God is vengeful. But if you flip that coin over, you will see that the Bible is all about the life and breath of God around and in our lives, Ruach in action. Our God is the God of life. Sacred Scripture tells us that God loves us unconditionally, will never hate us in spite of our frailties, and always forgiving us time and time again. That is why he sent his Holy Spirit to abide in us so that he himself can transform us, purify us, redeem us, cleanse us, and bear witness to the good news of the gospel in our life.
All of us who have received the gift of the Holy Spirit are in a sense bound together with one another and with God in a spiritual unity. As Christians, we never journey through life alone because the spirit of God journeys with us. If you ever feel alone, then the Holy Spirit inside you can call out to your God of life, for help. Ruach will never rest until we are all together living happily ever after in heaven.
(Psalm 51:10-13) “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me away from Your presence, and do not take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and uphold me by your generous Spirit. Then I will teach transgressors your ways, and sinners shall be converted to You.”
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. This is an excerpt out of “An Epic Journey Through The Holy Bible With Jesus”. Her books can be purchased at The Caring Corner at Sidney Health Center, traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle, Barnes and Noble and Thrifty Books.com. Go to this link and receive a 10% discount: https://readerhouse.com?s=9781098028725&post_type=product Promo code FFSave10 at checkout. You can also follow her on Facebook “An Epic Journey”.