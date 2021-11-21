Christ’s crucifixion on the cross is a gift worth giving thanks for. It signified a new covenant with God and his children. Christ’s death and resurrection were so powerful that now every Christian receives the gift of the Holy Spirit of God after their baptism. This spiritual gift manifests itself inside us so that God can make himself visible through our words and actions. Now that’s something to be thankful for and worthy of acknowledging this divine favor to God.
Once you have accepted the Holy Spirit into your life, Christ works through you to help change the world and for us be the best person we can in this fallen world. The amazing fact that Christ lives in us and expresses his love through us is one of the most important true messages written in the Word of God. One who is led and empowered by the Spirit, the Lord Jesus Christ will walk around in our body and live his resurrected life in and through us. “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20).
Through the gift of the Holy Spirit Christians are motivated to spread the gospel’s beyond their imagination, do work for Christ in his Churches and allows us to continue to grow in the knowledge and wisdom of the sacred scriptures in the Holy Bible, Jesus Christ and of God himself.
The Holy Spirit is one of those mysteries that are hard to understand for some people because you can feel it but not touch it; you can hear it, but is makes no sound; and you can’t see it, yet you know it’s there. It lives in the deepest place of our inner being. A place that connects you with God.
Every Christian receives one unique gift at the time of their salvation when God finds you ready to receive his promise and be a witness to his glorious power and mercy.
As we journey through life, we are never without the sight and knowledge of God. We journey with him. He is all knowing, all seeing, always present during our successes and failures, and he punishes our disobedience with constructive circumstances to teach us why we failed and when our intentions were inappropriate. He teaches us to stop grumbling and to be patience and kind to others. During these trials and lessons, we are taught that without God we are nothing.
Jesus will send us astonishing revelations when we listen to his father and as we do the right things. God will reward us along the way with tokens so to speak, to be redeemed at the gates of heaven for our good works. Tokens that will give you great joy now like a lifelong friend just pops in to give you big hug, or your lost kitty returns, or you bring flowers to someone and it brightens their day. This is God’s way of giving thanks to us, encouragement so that we can persevere until the end of times.
“Blessed is the man who endures temptation; for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him” (James 1:12).
He is a merciful and loving God and the more we submit to him, the more we will experience love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. Author of “An Epic Journey Through The Holy Bible With Jesus”, volume 1; volume 2 Patriarchs, Prophets, Kings and Jesus’s Genealogy; (Volume 3 Revelation and Angels will be released soon). Her books can be purchased at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle or Barnes and Noble. You can also follow her on Facebook. “An Epic Journey”.