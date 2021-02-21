I love the Battle Hymn of the Republic! It resounds with passion, purpose and an understanding of who the Son of Man is, and what Christ’s mission on this earth continues to be! In the fourth verse we are reminded that Christ was born across the sea, with a glory in his bosom that transfigures you and me! The great promise of the gospel isn’t that we will be forgiven of our sins, but that we will be both forgiven, and transformed from being sinful and wretched, to become holy and accepted!
Jesus brought Peter James and John to a high mountain by themselves and suddenly with no warning was transfigured before their eyes – and joined by Moses and Elijah! Peter offered to build tabernacles for the lot of them, but Mark 9:6 tells us he only did so because he didn’t know what else to say! I can relate to that. I have over the years regretted my feeling like I should say something when hindsight proved that I should’ve kept my mouth shut! I don’t blame Peter for this, because nothing like this has been seen since Moses came down from Sinai. His face was so radiant from the encounter that the people asked him to wear a veil over his face so they could stand to look at him! It is no wonder that these boys were terrified!
In fact, John Mark continues to tell us that Christ’s clothes were “dazzling white, such as no one on earth could bleach them.” Mk. 9:3
Here, these core disciples, the inner circle of our LORD had an opportunity to view the glory that Christ had before He came to earth. Jn 17:5, Phil 2:7. Here the truth of the preexistent, eternal I AM becomes inescapable. Moses, representing the Law of GOD, and Elijah, representing the prophets who have foretold the coming of Messiah chat on a mountain top. As if that weren’t enough, the cloud which came down from Heaven to declare the glory of the Son announces the sonship of Christ, as well as the union that He has with the Father. The glory of the cloud once again harkens us back to the experiences that Moses had on Sinai, when GOD spoke with him in the cloud, and the people heard only thunder! Ex 20:18 Moses received the Law from the LORD on the mountain, in the cloud, Christ received affirmation. Here is One who is greater than the law… “my beloved Son, listen to Him!” Mk. 9:7
In John 17 Christ prays for the unity of His body, that we would be one, and one in Him. He tells the Father that He has shared His glory with us. In fact, the text reads, “I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one—I in them and you in me—so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.” John 17:22-23.
And that is the glory that transfigures you and me! It is the love of God expressed toward us in the person, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ! Sadly, it is this glory, the birthright of the born again that we are too often convinced is only realized in Heaven. Nevertheless, it isn’t so! Christ came to redeem for Himself a holy people, made so by the blood of the covenant ratified in His body! In A.W. Tozer’s work The Pursuit of GOD; he describes the faith of most churches succinctly by writing: “Faith may now be exercised without a jar to the moral life and without embarrassment to the Adamic ego. Christ may be “received” without creating any special love for Him in the soul of the receiver. The man is “saved,” but he is not hungry nor thirsty after God. In fact, he is specifically taught to be satisfied and encouraged to be content with little.”
The glory that Christ revealed to Peter, James and John was a foretaste of Heaven, indeed! But so is this life here on earth! As we live and interchange in this world, lost in its trespasses and sins, we who choose to live in the redeeming, transforming grace of GOD are being salt and light to the world around us! And in so doing are bringing GOD glory, glory that He joyfully shares, and uses to transform others into the very image of His glorious Son! 2 Corinthians 3:18