Rush Hunt, Director of Main Street Prayer Center in Madisonville, Kentucky, writes letters to his grandchildren. He was kind enough to share the following:
“I have one desire now – to live a life with reckless abandon for the Lord, putting all my strength and energy into it.” That’s a quote from Elizabeth Elliot. She died in 2015 at the age of 88, regarded as one of the most influential Christian women of the 20th century. I suspect, like me, many of you don’t recall who she is. Do you remember Jim Elliot, the missionary to Ecuador, martyred in 1956 with four of his fellow missionaries? She was his widow, but her life story runs deeply and gives meaning to this quote.
Elizabeth was born in Belgium, where her parents served as missionaries. The family soon moved back to the U.S., and her father served as an editor of Sunday School literature. Elizabeth attended Wheaton College, studying classical Greek to translate the Bible to people living in remote regions as she intended to be a missionary. After graduation, she went to Ecuador as a missionary to the Quichua Indian tribe. Her Wheaton classmate and future husband, Jim Elliot, was a missionary in another region in Ecuador. After a few years, they married and, as a couple, continued to minister to the Quichua. Jim desired to take the gospel to an unreached tribe. He sought to take the gospel to the Aucas tribe, a fierce tribal group who had never been reached. He and four fellow missionaries made friendly contact with three of the tribe and later met with the tribe, only to be speared to death. The story is told in the book and movie End of the Spear.
Elizabeth is now a widow and has a 10-month-old daughter. Where do you go from there? Back to Pennsylvania to live with your parents? Back to school to get a marketable degree? Not much of a job market for a degree in classical Greek. Not if your one desire is to live a life with reckless abandon for the Lord. Elizabeth stays. She continues to be a missionary to the Quichua tribe for seven more years. Two Auca women live with her and teach her their tribal language in time. She learned that the tribe killed the missionaries because they feared they would take away their freedom. Elizabeth soon built trust with the Auca and ultimately led the tribe to Jesus. They gave her the tribal name Gikari, meaning woodpecker. Imagine she led to Jesus, the very people who murdered her husband and his four fellow missionaries. Now that is a testament to the power of forgiveness! If you are interested, the following is a list of the books she wrote: Through Gates of Splendor, the story of Jim and his fellow missionaries; Shadow of the Almighty, a memoir of the life and work of her husband; and The Savage, My Kinsmen, the story of her life among the Aucas.
In 1963, Elizabeth moved back to the U.SW. She hosted a radio show for women called Gateway to Joy. And for the next 40 years, Elizabeth was a prolific author writing over 20 books on faith and was a frequent speaker throughout the U.S. Let me share with you a few of the words of this exceptional woman.
“Fear arises when we imagine that everything depends on us.”
“It is always possible to be thankful for what is given rather than to complain about what is not given. One or the other becomes a habit of life.”
“Sometimes life is so hard, you can only do the next thing. Whatever that is, just do the next thing. God will meet you there.”
God will not protect you from anything that will make you more like Jesus.”
“Today is mine. Tomorrow is none of my business. If I peer anxiously into the fog of the future, I will strain my spiritual eyes so that I will not see clearly what is required of me now.”
I have written on occasion of some of the greatest prayers. Let me end by adding this on of Elizabeth Elliot.
Loving Lord and Heavenly Father, I offer up today all that I am, all that I have, and all that I do, and all that I suffer, to be Yours today and Yours forever. Give me grace, Lord, to do all that I know of Your holy will. Purify my heart, sanctify my thinking, correct my desires. Teach me, in all of today’s work and trouble and joy, to respond with honest praise, simple trust, and instant obedience, that my life may be in truth a living sacrifice, by the power of your Holy Spirit and in the name of Your Son, Jesus Christ, my Master and my all. Amen.”
Blessings,
Grandaddy