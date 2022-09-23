Billy Holland mugshot

There is much to be desired when it comes to spending time alone. It’s only been in the last few years that the floodgates of voices have been opened to everyone at any time. Yes, we can see there have been written scrolls from thousands of years ago, and books were printed around the year 1200, but this information was not widely circulated. Through the years printing continued to expand and when newspapers became available, the masses were given a new realm that would inspire and influence their thinking. Take for example, in the early nineteenth century when many people lived in remote areas, they had no idea what was happening in the world. This isolation allowed them to concentrate on what they needed to do which was physically difficult but they were not filled with stress or fear about politics or social issues. When the radio was invented, families would sit around and listen to a variety of opinions and ideas. Later came the television that planted visual seeds within the mind and further persuaded the conscience. Was it invented for information or mind control?

We know in the last 100 years, the world has changed dramatically. There have been many wonderful advances in technology and at the same time, we wonder what the plans are of those who control them. Social media and the internet have become such a part of our lives, that I’m not sure what any of us would do without them. These higher forms of communication are accepted as making us more intelligent, but could they also be distracting and hindering us from walking with God? The greatest gift in the history of the planet is Jesus Christ and there is nothing more valuable than the privilege to walk and talk with Him. I have noticed in my life, that I spend much more time watching and listening to others than having an ear to hear what His Spirit is saying. It’s obvious there is a competition going on here for our attention, and like programmed robots, the masses are addicted to the system. If someone were to unplug from the internet and television, they would be considered demented. However, what if someone believed II Corinthians chapter six is God demanding for us to separate from the world and spend our time meditating with Him? Isn’t this what Satan is trying to stop?



