“Jesus said: You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ This is the first commandment.” Mark 12:30 (NKJV) God loves you with an unfailing love. This love springs from trust. Therefore, loving God with all your heart begins with trusting God with all your mind. Our Lord called man’s heart the source from which our passions spring. Passions are a natural feeling, but our emotions can get away from us and that’s when the enemy gets his foot in the door. Through our emotions, we can hope for good intentions and suspect evil intentions in others. We all have crosses to bear but a broken heart can lead to depression.
Our most dominant passions are love and hatred, desire and fear, joy, sadness, and anger.
“The heart is hopelessly dark and deceitful, a puzzle that no one can figure out. But I, God, search the heart and examine the mind. I get to the heart of the human. I get to the root of things. I treat them as they really are, not as they pretend to be” (Jeremiah 17:9–10, MSG).
Because God tells us to go out into the world and spread the good news of the Gospel to people, and love your neighbor as yourself, we need to be sociable and that requires keeping a vigilant watch over our hearts. Meeting new people can be hard because we really don’t know what they are thinking. For the people that we already know and are close to they can unintentionally hurt our feelings. Strong feelings of emotions are mostly derived from our past experiences and the feelings we have for people.
For example, holding a grudge can make us do things we wouldn’t normally do and say things that we shouldn’t. What Christ does for us is help us act lovingly as he teaches us to love others and not act on our own emotions.
“I’ll pour water over you and scrub you clean. I’ll give you a new heart, put a new spirit in you. I’ll remove the stone heart from your body and replace it with a heart that’s God-willed, not self-willed. I’ll put my Spirit in you and make it possible for you to do what I tell you and live by my commands.” (Ezekiel 36: 25-28, MSG).
Whoever is on your agenda today and whatever your plans are, just make sure you are aiming for the same things Christ is. The most important question to ask yourself is “Why? Why is this person so important to me?” The answer will always be love. For it is out of love that we can even care “why.”
Since the beginning of time, we were created out of this love of God, from GOD, for GOD, and to GOD.
Love is what makes the world go around. Love will always endure. Love conquers. Love fights. Love came down from heaven to help us love one another.
Only the Lord can see the intentions of a “man’s heart”. “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings out that which is good, and the evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings out that which is evil, for out of the abundance of the heart, his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:45, WEB). Amen.
