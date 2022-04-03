As we move into the dispensation of grace, we will begin to receive the fullness of all that Jesus purchased on the Cross exhibited in His body on earth. Grace will not just be His forgiveness, but it will be His ability in His body.
“For of His fullness we have all received, and grace upon grace. For the Law was given through Moses; grace and truth were realized through Jesus Christ.” John 1:16-17
This scripture tells us that God meets us in our time of need through Jesus Christ. When we become the body of Christ, all His power and provision are available to us.
When dispensations come, doors in the natural can be closed and can open doors in the supernatural. In this season, we see doors of natural limitations closed, and doors open to greater power in the supernatural.We are moving from the season where God was with us to a season where God is in us, moving from separation to occupation. When we are in separation, we try to move in our power; when we have occupation, we move in His power. When it’s His power, all things become possible. When we are occupied, He will be glorified through us. Being occupied will position us to do the greater works and usher in the final harvest. We see this also in Ephesians 3:10-12 –
“So that the manifold wisdom of God might now be made known through the church to the rulers and the authorities in the heavenly places. This was in accordance with the eternal purpose which He carried out in Christ Jesus our Lord, in whom we have boldness and confident access through faith in Him.”
When we are aligned to Jesus as His body, that alignment allows Him to release His manifold wisdom through us into the rulers and authorities on earth. In this way, we establish and extend His Kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven. God’s eternal purpose will be carried out through His church no matter how dark the world gets. That eternal purpose was already accomplished through Jesus, our head.
You and I access and carry out God’s eternal purpose through faith in Jesus, our head. The Holy Spirit in us provides the power for the fulfillment of God’s plans in this end time. Isaiah’s prophecy in Chapter 60 is fulfilled in the scripture shared above in Ephesians. As darkness covers the earth, we must keep our focus on Jesus, who is the light of the world. When we arise and connect to Him, our light comes through Him to us and shines forth in the world.
As we move into the dispensation of grace, we will begin to receive the fullness of all that Jesus purchased on the Cross exhibited in His body on earth. Grace will not just be His forgiveness, but it will be His ability in His body.
“For of His fullness we have all received, and grace upon grace. For the Law was given through Moses; grace and truth were realized through Jesus Christ.” John 1:16-17
This scripture tells us that God meets us in our time of need through Jesus Christ. When we become the body of Christ, all His power and provision are available to us.
When dispensations come, doors in the natural can be closed and can open doors in the supernatural. In this season, we see doors of natural limitations closed, and doors open to greater power in the supernatural.We are moving from the season where God was with us to a season where God is in us, moving from separation to occupation. When we are in separation, we try to move in our power; when we have occupation, we move in His power. When it’s His power, all things become possible. When we are occupied, He will be glorified through us. Being occupied will position us to do the greater works and usher in the final harvest. We see this also in Ephesians 3:10-12 –
“So that the manifold wisdom of God might now be made known through the church to the rulers and the authorities in the heavenly places. This was in accordance with the eternal purpose which He carried out in Christ Jesus our Lord, in whom we have boldness and confident access through faith in Him.”
When we are aligned to Jesus as His body, that alignment allows Him to release His manifold wisdom through us into the rulers and authorities on earth. In this way, we establish and extend His Kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven. God’s eternal purpose will be carried out through His church no matter how dark the world gets. That eternal purpose was already accomplished through Jesus, our head.
You and I access and carry out God’s eternal purpose through faith in Jesus, our head. The Holy Spirit in us provides the power for the fulfillment of God’s plans in this end time. Isaiah’s prophecy in Chapter 60 is fulfilled in the scripture shared above in Ephesians. As darkness covers the earth, we must keep our focus on Jesus, who is the light of the world. When we arise and connect to Him, our light comes through Him to us and shines forth in the world.
May we position ourselves and get ready for what God wants to do on earth in this hour.
Healing Rooms Ministries is founded on Jesus’ commission in Mark 16 that believers, when armed with the Holy Spirit, have authority and power over any sickness or infirmity.