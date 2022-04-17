The paschal symphony refers to the unfolding of the mystery of God’s plan of redemption and salvation in Christ’s passion. It refers to the process of what Jesus went through to save humanity from sin. They are his life, death and resurrection, and finally his ascension. Each movement is very meaningful, and it needs all the pieces to bring its full understanding. The paschal mystery is the central concept of Catholic faith relating to the history of salvation.
Although Christ’s crucifixion on good Friday was gruesome and very sad, it rose up God’s spirit. It was a purification to free us from sin and give us everlasting life. God made a new covenant with people.
John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him may not perish but may have eternal life”.
The Passover is the most important Jewish festival feast that signifies their thankfulness to God for delivering them from Egyptian slavery. In Egypt God told Moses to have His people sacrifice a lamb and spread the blood over the doorways of their homes so that when God would send death to Egypt it would pass over them and let them live.
Christ’s passion and resurrection occurred at the time of this Jewish Passover. Christ was the Paschal Lamb and is the completion and fulfillment of the paschal sacrifice. Now to all of Christ’s believers, sin will pass over them.
Romans 3:25 “Whom God sent to be an atoning sacrifice, through faith in his blood, for a demonstration of his righteousness through the passing over of prior sins, in God’s forbearance; Isaiah 53:5-6 “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed. We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all.”
John 13:1,20 “Now before the Feast of the Passover, when Jesus knew that His hour had come that He should depart from this world to the Father, having loved His own who were in the world, He loved them to the end. Most assuredly, I say to you, he who receives whomever I send receives Me; and he who receives Me receives Him who sent Me.”
After Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday and then on Pentecost fifty days later, was the day that the Holy Spirit came down from heaven as a gift from Jesus Christ to all His believers. When the Passion of Christ is viewed through Easter eyes, the cross is no longer a sad situation but a celebration of God’s love and His sacred mysteries. God
truly orchestrated these events as A Paschal Symphony and those of us who believe in Jesus Christ are eternally grateful for this mystery.
2 Corinthians 5:19-20 “God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them. And he has committed to us the message of reconciliation. We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God.”
Now that we are reconciled with God, we are beckoned to be ambassadors and represent the interests of Christ.
To help restore the worlds relationship with God, from whom man has been separated since the fall. God’s objective of the paschal symphony is to bring into harmony the things on the earth and things in the heavens and the entire present creation into conformity, to bring together with the mind of God. 1 Timothy 2:5-6 “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself as a ransom for all, the testimony in its own times.” Amen.
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. Her books can be purchased at The Caring Corner at Sidney Health Center, traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle, Barnes and Noble and Thrifty Books.com. Go to this link and receive a 10% discount: https://tinyurl.com/mwcrdjcx at checkout. You can also follow her on Facebook “An Epic Journey.”