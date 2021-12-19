Majestically God broke through the barriers of heaven and earth and delivered to us his most precious work of art through the smiles of a baby boy named Jesus. Just imagine how Mary felt holding him in her arms and staring into his eyes, this is the face of God, the evidence of his existence as though looking through a magnifying glass. Isaiah 7:14 “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” For that moment in time all the world was silent. This would be when God made his mark in the history of time.
Jesus Christ is the incarnation of God. He embodies the same flesh, deity, and spirit of God. He came to this world to prove of His existence and to prove that he is the manifestation throughout the Bible starting from himself creating the universe and then living with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Jesus is the eternal Word. John 1:1-5 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.”
He came to fulfill all the Old Testament prophecies. The Old Testament reveals the covenant between God and the people of Israel. God promised his people prosperity, protection and deliverance.
With the birth of Jesus came the New Testament or the new covenant between God and Christians.
Isaiah 9:6 “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
Through Jesus the new covenant promises salvation from sin. Romans 10:13 “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” A sinful way of life is characterized by being a slave to the worldly things that you have a passion for and love in such a way as to suffer over them. It is the will of a merciful God that all should be saved. Jesus came to extend his grace and fight for us, to free us from this slavery. God put an end to the division between him and his children, the division put there by Satan’s cultivated corruption, stealing peace, killing dreams, and destroying futures. Isaiah 9:7 “Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end, upon the throne of David and over His kingdom, to order it and establish it with judgment and justice from that time forward, even forever.
The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.”
The Kingdom of Heaven and everlasting life is God’s covenant promise and your inheritance.
John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” Throughout Mary’s life I am sure that she never wavered her thoughts of her son. She knew firsthand the reality of life beyond the grave and when the time came for her to take her last breath imagine how excited she would be to see heaven’s gate open up and be ushered in on the arm of a handsome Prince, her Son, her God.
Luke 2:10-14 “And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
Merry Christmas and may God bless everyone.
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. Her books, “An Epic Journey through the Holy Bible with Jesus”, can be purchased at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle or Barnes and Noble. You can also follow her on Facebook.