Majestically God broke through the barriers of heaven and earth and delivered to us his most precious work of art through the smiles of a baby boy named Jesus. Just imagine how Mary felt holding him in her arms and staring into his eyes, this is the face of God, the evidence of his existence as though looking through a magnifying glass. Isaiah 7:14 “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” For that moment in time all the world was silent. This would be when God made his mark in the history of time.

Jesus Christ is the incarnation of God. He embodies the same flesh, deity, and spirit of God. He came to this world to prove of His existence and to prove that he is the manifestation throughout the Bible starting from himself creating the universe and then living with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Jesus is the eternal Word. John 1:1-5 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.”



