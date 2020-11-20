The expression of thanksgiving is certainly Biblical. The psalmist addressed the desire for thanksgiving: “I will praise the name of God with a song; I will magnify Him with thanksgiving” (Ps. 69:30).
In the context of the cheerful giver and blessings the apostle Paul also wrote of thanksgiving: “You will be enriched in every way to be generous in every way, which through us will produce thanksgiving to God” (2 Cor. 9:11).
After witnessing the 144,000 being sealed/protected, John was an audience to the Great Multitude in the Revelation of Jesus Christ.
Their praise was to God and His salvation (Rev. 7:10).
Upon this pronouncement, the angels, elders, and the four living creatures, who surrounded the throne of God, worshipped God saying, “Amen! Blessing and glory and wisdom and thanksgiving and honor and power and might be to our God forever and ever! Amen!” (12).
All this supplies ample evidence of thanksgiving in the biblical story. Is was and is the expression of thanksgiving as a part of the act of praise and worship.
Paul wrote of such thanksgiving as recognition of blessedness, holiness, and spirituality.
John recorded such thanksgiving in the context of being in the presence of God and the Lamb. So, to what context do we apply such thanksgiving? Because of the cornucopia of our food? Because of the abundance of our wealth? Because of the stability of our social status? Is thanksgiving just an expression of material things? Of course, the answer is “No.”
Our thankfulness is to be expressed regarding our material blessings! It is OK to be wealthy! It is OK to be socially accepted! It is OK to have plenty! Yet, it should never replace or overshadow our gratitude for all things spiritual in our lives. As Paul wrote, “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor. 15:57).
Consider the words of the psalmist, in the context of the deliverance of the children of Israel into the land of promise: “He led them by a straight way till they reached a city to dwell in. Let them thank the Lord for His steadfast love, for His wondrous works to the children of man!” (Ps. 107:7-8).
Thanksgiving is on its way and it is more than just a holiday….so much more! There is no designated day to be more thankful, so Christians should lead the daily cry out to God in gratitude and praise! Yet, there is a day when our nation recalls the privilege of gratitude: Thanksgiving, but “thanksgiving” is not just a holiday, but a condition of the heart!
It is like that song (in part): “Thank you, Lord, for loving me, and thank you Lord for blessing me // Thank you, Lord, for making me whole and saving my soul // (I want to) Thank you, Lord, for loving me; thank you, Lord, for saving my soul.”
Thank you, Lord for……well, everything!