Faith Alliance is a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, founded by Albert Benjamin Simpson, who was born in Canada in 1843. Simpson began as a Presbyterian minister, but instead founded the Gospel Tabernacle in NYC after his desire to minister to immigrants flooding that city was thwarted by the leadership of his church. His ministry to the poor, homeless, sick, and displaced caused him to wonder about the rest of the world. That, in turn, led him to lead evangelistic meetings Sunday afternoons with like-minded people. From those meetings, the Christian and Missionary Alliance of today was born.