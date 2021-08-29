Recently, our church hosted an event to celebrate and thank adoptive, foster, and respite care parents.
Joining us was Dr. Nadia of the Sunrise Pregnancy Clinic, who opened us in the invocation. And although the event and food was free to those who have sacrificed the time, money, and heart-energy to adopt or foster children, the free-will offering from the rest of us joyfully went to the Sunrise Pregnancy Center. Also attending were other community members who, in one way or another, support adoption, fostering, and respite care. It was beautiful day for a picnic at Veterans Park in Sidney, and it provides
even now a beautiful opportunity to discuss God’s grace for us as sinners.
Self-identifying as “sinner” is not extraordinary insult. Lacking perfection is just a part of who we are, which of course doesn’t diminish the seriousness of it but does spread the condemnation to all of us.
After all, we all fall short of the glorious perfection God intends for us (Romans 3:23). The Gospel, at the core of all Christianity, is that Jesus died for sinners, as a substitute in their place. Then, after being buried, he proved his sacrifice was sufficient and picked up his life by the power of his own deity.
This alone, which is observed by the imagery of Christianity – an empty cross, for example – or, most notably, Holy Communion, preaches this doctrine of substitionary atonement by both imagery and symbolism (and through a powerful grace that is inexplicable by anything but metaphysics). If this alone is where the message of Christianity stopped, we would all be blessed beyond measure that such a good
God would die for people who – frankly – aren’t that great.
But, God is even greater than that. He provides for us the Doctrine of Adoption. The principle, found in places like Ephesians 1:5, tells us that God does even more than save us from our sins. He adopts us into his family. As the verse reads, “he has predestined us for adoption to himself as sons through Jesus Christ.”
When moms and dads make the choice to adopt, they don’t adopt the child based upon what they will become, or even who they are now. First, the are not omniscient and have no idea who that child will become. And secondly, whether chosen from the womb or not, babies aren’t known for their sparkling personalities and calm demeanors. And then there are parents who intentionally adopt older “problem children” or those with physical, mental, or behavioral disabilities. The Book of James tells us that “true
religion” is the care for orphans.
Some of us (like me) have kids we planned. Some of us (also like me) have kids who were surprises. But those who adopt made conscience decisions to take a child and make them their own in a way with far more intentionality, work, and suffering than those of us who only have children by birth.
As we open our hearts to Christ, or as God does that for us, we become God’s children by faith through adoption (Ephesians 3:20). In other words, God makes us his own. Not only does he forgive us, he demonstrates “true religion” by making us his kids. That, no matter how you cut it, is an expression of nearly inexpressible love.
The difference between heavenly adoption and earthly adoption, however, is that God indeed chose believers knowing full-well who we would become, but because of it, but in spite of it. His love, like those who adopt children with difficulties, knows no bounds. If you’re a believer, God chose you. And that is what makes grace so very amazing.