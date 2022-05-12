Akouo is a New Testament Greek lexicon that means “hear” often used in scripture meaning “not only to hear but to respond and obey.” When you hear and obey God, you give him more opportunity to bless you for your obedience. It may be some kind of suffering he will teach you, but it is for our sakes a good suffering, and we will benefit from it. I don’t mean the kind of suffering that Jesus endured, but the kind of chaos that we deal with on a day-to-day basis like feeling overwhelmed and having a meltdown or feeling overworked and underpaid and feeling the weight of responsibility taking care of your elderly parents and grandchildren at the same time or grieving over the tragedy of the loss of a loved one. Sometimes we just must keep peace in own family. God loves us for holding on and not giving up.
Revelation 3:8 (MSG) “I see what you’ve done. Now see what I’ve done. I’ve opened a door before you that no one can slam shut. You don’t have much strength, I know that; you used what you had to keep my Word. You didn’t deny me when times were rough.”
Jesus was the perfect example of this. He had to learn to listen to God and then obey his father. Through his suffering, he was purified. We must learn to listen for God’s voice in our prayers and through the Word of God, which is the Holy Bible. Then we learn obedience through our suffering as we struggle from one sin to another. Through Jesus, we are sanctified through our suffering and receive more of God’s grace.
Through the circumstance that Jesus lays before us, he shows each one of us that we are called to be together as one family. Through the Holy Spirit, we can listen to God in the silence of our hearts and then act accordingly. God is working out some mortal wounds for each of us individually. To hear God’s voice, we must learn to turn down the world’s volume so to speak. Christ is the only truth with which we can build our faith, strengthen our families, forgive and love each other because love is everything Christ!
Hebrews 5:7-10 (NKJV) “Who, in the days of his flesh, when he had offered up prayers and supplications, with vehement cries and tears to him who was able to save him from death, and was heard because of his godly fear, though he was a Son, yet he learned obedience by the things which he suffered. And having been perfected, he became the author of eternal salvation to all who obey him, called by God as High Priest “according to the order of Melchizedek.”
Whatever it is that you are dealing with, God understands your weakness and is proud of you for hanging on to your hope and persevering with obedience through your sufferings knowing that it will somehow benefit you because you believe in Jesus Christ. Thanks Be to God!
