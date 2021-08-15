The Straits of Tiran, in Etham, is located at the north end of the Gulf of Suez. This is where some six hundred thousand Israelites crossed the Red Sea. Moses wanted to visit the mountain of God, Mount Sinai. “And the children of Israel journeyed from Rameses to Succoth, about six hundred thousand on foot that were men, besides children.” (Exodus 12:37, ASV). Six hundred thousand people is like the population of the state of Delaware or Wyoming! That would have been devastating to the work force in Egypt. It was only possible, by the powers of God, that these nomads survived. “Wherefore say unto the children of Israel, I am the Lord, and I will bring you out from under the burdens of the Egyptians, and I will rid you out of their bondage, and I will redeem you with a stretched out arm, and with great judgments: And I will take you to me for a people, and I will be to you a God: and ye shall know that I am the Lord your God, which bringeth you out from under the burdens of the Egyptians.” (Exodus 6:6-7, KJV).
The Straits of Tiran was three hundred feet deep and nine miles long. For that many people walking, with their carts and livestock, it would have taken them at least twelve hours to cross. They walked all night, with God’s cloud hovering over them, to give them light, and a pillar of fire to guide their way, until they reached the other side in the morning. “And it came between the camp of the Egyptians and the camp of Israel; and it was a cloud and darkness to them, but it gave light by night to these: so that the one came not near the other all the night. And Moses stretched out his hand over the sea; and the Lord caused the sea to go back by a strong east wind all that night, and made the sea dry land, and the waters were divided. And the children of Israel went into the midst of the sea upon the dry ground: and the waters were a wall unto them on their right hand, and on their left.” (Exodus 14:20-22, KJV).
The distance between Egypt and the promised land, Canaan is only two hundred and fifty miles. But Moses took them on a long route of some five thousand miles. “When Pharaoh let the people go, God did not lead them on the road through the Philistine country, though that was shorter. For God said, “If they face war, they might change their minds and return to Egypt.” So, God led the people around by the desert road toward the Red Sea. The Israelites went up out of Egypt ready for battle.”
(Exodus 13:17-18, NIV). God decided to lead his people through safe passages, providing food and water, a cloud overhead for protection from the hot sun by day and to light the way at night, a pillar of fire to guide their way, the tabernacle to restore the Israelites faith, back to their one true God. With the Israelites living with the Egyptian’s for four hundred years, with their customs and their gods to live by,
God needed the Israelites to live like nomads, wandering in the wilderness for forty years to restore their hope and their strength as a nation. Reacquainting them to have respect, a deep reverence and repentance, for God’s gift of mercy and grace.
Sometimes, God decides to lead us on a long route, through difficult times, even if we want to take the shorter, easier way out. For me it was a forty-year journey of chains and strongholds with drug addiction. God’s goals are for the next generation. He begins by using us, teaching us to unmask ourselves, though our life’s journey. At the end of our struggles, we will be stronger, more faithful and will understand God’s purpose for choosing the longer route.
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. This is an excerpt out of her second book “An Epic Journey Through The Holy Bible With Jesus, Volume Two, Patriarchs, Prophets, King and Jesus’s Genealogy”, page 63. Her books can be purchased at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle or Barnes and Noble.