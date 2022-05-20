The Book of Mormon contains an inspiring story about the prophet Lehi and a dream he had. His dream was an allegory of our quest to find the Tree of Life, or Kingdom of God. It tells us how to stay on the path leading to the tree, and how to avoid losing our way, as we so oftimes do. In part of his dream, Lehi saw a “great and spacious building” representing the worldliness of this life, filled with people mocking those who chose to stay on the path. 1 Nephi 8:33 states, “And great was the multitude that did enter into that strange building. And after they did enter into that building they did point the finger of scorn at me and those that were partaking of the fruit also; but we heeded them not.” The part of the story I wish to reference is the last phrase, Lehi’s magnificent response to the abuse heaped upon him: “and we heeded them not.”
We live in an age where people of faith encounter “the finger of scorn” from those in the great and spacious building, a building often filled with elites in government, academia, media, entertainment, and social media. We are called homophobes, racist, transphobic, misogynistic, etc., because our convictions have not “kept up with the times.” We are told we don’t have a place in the public square, that we should keep our beliefs private, and should not offend anyone by opening our mouths. Isaiah 5:20 puts it well: We live in a time where many “call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness…”
The dictionary defines “heed” as: “to pay attention, to give consideration or attention to.” So if we “heed not,” then we do not pay attention or give consideration to the lies and derogatory comments that are said about us. It’s easy to become consumed with rage and hate at those who hate us. We can spend a lot of time and energy worrying about what other people think about us and our faith. Yes, we want to be good examples of our Savior, His teachings, and His gospel, and be able to defend our convictions, but that does not mean we have to return every dart that is thrown at us. We can follow Peter’s counsel and “be ready always to give ban answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the chope that is in you” (1 Pet 3:15).
Christ was the perfect example of how to respond to mockery and criticism. Elder Robert D Hales gave this advice: “To respond in a Christlike way cannot be scripted or based on a formula. . . .Some people mistakenly think responses such as silence, meekness, forgiveness, and bearing humble testimony are passive or weak. But to “love [our] enemies, bless them that curse [us], do good to them that hate [us], and pray for them which despitefully use [us], and persecute [us]” (Matthew 5:44) takes faith, strength, and, most of all, Christian courage.”
In Lehi’s dream, those that successfully arrived at the tree of life did so by holding to the “word of God; and whoso would hearken unto the word of God, and would hold fast unto it, they would never perish; neither could the temptations and the fiery darts of the adversary overpower them unto blindness, to lead them away to destruction” (1 Nephi 15:24).
Holding fast and heeding not can be difficult if we are worrying about our social position, what our peers think and say about us, our social media persona, and how much we are liked and admired by the people in the great and spacious building. It’s easy to forget that Christ was never “popular” as we define the term. Few people followed Him or believed His words when he was on the earth, and while there are millions of Christians the world over today, they aren’t thought of any more highly by those who are elitists than they were in ancient times. For example, during Easter week, the New York Times published an opinion piece mocking God, the Bible, and the Passover. This type of contempt will never change. We just have to “heed not” and “hold fast” to our Savior and His teachings.
Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints