More than 100 youth and 30 leaders from the Glendive Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended church youth camps.
The youth came from Sidney, Bainville, Watford City, Miles City, Poplar, Wolf Point, Jordan, Glendive, Plentywood, Ekalaka, and Glasgow. The Boy’s Camp & Girl’s Camp ran from Thursday through Saturday. The older teenagers who were assigned as Youth leaders arrived on Wednesday to set up camp, plan activities, and organize the groups of youth that they would supervise.
Everyone was well-fed, with delicious food prepared by local leaders and supplied by the grocery store in Glasgow. Mornings began with scripture study and with some of the braver youth participating in an early-morning “Polar Bear Swim” at the spot in the lake where the cold water comes up from the bottom at about 58 °. Camp attendees spent the days swimming and canoeing; playing games such as Nine Square, volleyball, & chess; along with creating and performing skits, crafts, singing, and a tour of the Fort Peck Theater. The youth participated in service projects such as trash cleanup and tree care in & around the lake.
The youth also attended inspirational devotionals and testimony meetings. One highlight of the event was when the youth learned to sing and perform an inspirational “mashup” of songs by blending two different songs with different melodies. Youth camps in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve to strengthen faith, build character, reveal hidden talents, ascertain self-worth, and build a sense of community and citizenship.