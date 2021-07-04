Happy 4th of July! I hope it is a time for get togethers, friends, families, good food, safe fireworks and the celebration of our country and its birthday.
As a Christian, I am reminded that celebrations, including celebrating our country, is a good thing if it is done by a knowledge of who we are before God.
To celebrate is to express gratitude for the God we encounter in the people we know and the land we treasure, a remembrance of those who came before us and built our nation, a sense of obligation to future generations in how we build for the future.
But sometimes we can too easily move from love for our country and God’s love for our country to imagining other nations are not equally loved, forgetting John 3:16 “For God so loved the world!”
That’s why the hymn “O God of All the Nations” has meant so much for me as a Christian sorting out this holiday.
“This is my song, O God of all the nations, a song of peace for lands afar and mine; this is my home, the country where my heart is; here are my hopes, my dreams, my holy shrine, but other hearts in other lands are beating with hopes and dreams as true and high as mine.”
But sometimes I am weighed down by our nation’s sins from slavery and Jim Crow to the displacement of Native Americans. I know it’s not the full story, but it is the US story. The challenge, possibilities, and perils of that history finds expression in Montana’s reservations.
Given that God is the God of truth, knowing the good and the bad is important to understand our nation’s past and to respond well, to rectify the wrongs and to build a nation fit for all of us.
Several years ago, I had a chance to visit Trinity Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City. It was established in 1960 as one of the first interracial congregations in OKC, though as whites fled the city, it has become an African American congregation.
We sang many of our nation’s hymns from “We Shall Overcome” to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” To do so in a African American church, where these words of freedom came from hard-fought centuries of struggle from slavery to the civil rights movement, changed the meaning of those lyrics for me.
“In the beauty of the lilies, Christ was born across the sea, with a glory in his bosom that transfigures you and me. As He died to make men holy, let us live to make men free. His truth is marching on.”
If we’re embarrassed by much in our nation’s history, then look to those who have fought to redeem our country. Our country is filled with such movements and people. That too is the US story.
They took the promise of the Declaration of Independence and declared it must really be the case that all were created equal and then pushed our country to live into that promise.
The idea of promise is significant, as well. It means that we are not just defined by our past but by our possibilities. God sees us as individuals and as nations in those possibilities.
And since God’s truth is still marching on, human dignity still seeks a ready home in our nation and in all nations. Those movements working for equality are expressions of that promise.
Thanks, Trinity Presbyterian, for reminding me of this.
And thanks for the Native American Achievement Center and the Native students at MSU Billings whose promise and leadership gives me hope for Montana and our nation’s future.
Dwight Welch is a campus minister at MSUB and provides pulpit supply for Peoples and First Congregational in Sidney and Savage.