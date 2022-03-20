Defiant Joy, now that’s an odd word. Defiant in the dictionary means to be full of defiance, to distrust, defy and lack of faith, but it also offers the words “challenging in spite of”. Joy is felt inside the soul when all darkness has left and the light of Christ shines within. I would like to talk about a joy that challenges all logic, a joy that defies all odds, a joy that defies all laws, challenges medicine and science, surpasses all understanding, a kind of joy that builds our faith and defies the Devil.
God’s dream of this world is that everyone continues to grow in faith, hope and love, thus, living a fuller life with deeper meaning and authentic joy. This fuller life includes consolation through our desolation. Christ provides comfort to all who are suffering and need daily grace. Agony of the mind as from pain or grief, even a toothache can drive us to insanity, but a defiant joy will lead us to contentment, happiness and satisfaction.
Now the enemy will take advantage of these desolate moments to draw us of course, separate us from Christ, and if allowed, he will get inches from our own hearts. Now that gives me the creeps! How many truly contented people do you know? They are rare gems indeed because they’re a powerful and effective testimony proving that Christ will deliver what this world can’t. One of Apostle Paul’s letters to the Philippians give an antidote to resist the snares of the devil who wishes to steel our joy. He was writing from a prison in Rome to give them encouragement. The entire letter shows Paul’s radiant joy and serene happiness in Christ, even while in prison and in danger of death.
(Philippians 4:4-8) “Rejoice in the Lord always! Again I will say, “Rejoice!” Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. In nothing be anxious, but in everything, by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your thoughts in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honorable, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report: if there is any virtue and if there is any praise, think about these things.”
I believe that Paul is describing defiant joy. Being at peace and joyful, no matter what the outward circumstances are. That peace that Christ gives us is the internal authentic joy from God; that is eternal and never changing.
So, let’s take all of the dejection, sickness, grief, war and despair, all the unfortunate things in this world that distract your mind and steal your joy by challenging them with your own distractions.
Let’s become one of those rare gems, build our faith, raise up our spirits with the Lord’s music, give praises to Jesus, sing and dance, read Sacred Scripture and pray always like Paul says “Meditate on these things,” for they are the perfect distractions.
We will never be able to change the circumstances of the world, but we are in charge of protecting our God- given joy! Understand that everything has its time and place. But you don’t have to take my word for it, listen to what the wisest man that ever lived, King Solomon said, (Ecclesiastes 3:1-4,7,8,11) “For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace. He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in their hearts, yet so that man can’t find out the work that God has done from the beginning even to the end.”
So, you see my friends, life is a gift from God. Let’s light up our souls with Jesus, despite all odds and be defiant by choosing a life of joy! In Jesus name I pray, Amen.
