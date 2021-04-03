Sunday, April 4Shepherd of the Valley Church is holding an Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
St Michael’s Catholic Church in Savage will hold Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney will hold Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m.
St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Lambert and St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview will hold Easter Sunday Mass at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 8St. Matthews Catholic Church will host a Spring Fling semi-formal dance at the Central School Gymnasium from 7-11 p.m. for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from Sidney and surrounding towns are welcome. The cost is $10/person. Masks are required. Boys- No blue jeans or T-shirts. Girls- No shorts or pants, modest dresses encouraged. For questions, call Colleen Haralson at 482-2680.
