1 Christmas cookies, lefse, and more available for sale 9 a.m. Sunday Dec. 20 during church services. Proceeds for Zion Lutheran Church’s kitchen renovation project. Zion members, drop off donated baked goods before each service.
2 Lutefisk and meatball dinner, from noon to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10 at First Lutheran Church of Savage. Prices, $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. New addition provides room to socially distance, and/or the church will offer meals to go.
3 Anxiety/Depression adult Peer to Peer support group meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-3350 with questions.
4 Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group, meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-with questions.
Have an event for us to feature next week? Email it to editor@sidneyherald.com for consideration in this calendar.