1. Parenting Conference, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sidney Faith Alliance Church, 301 E. Main Street. Online at https://www.facebook.com/events/732734430585797.
2. Anxiety/Depression adult Peer to Peer support group meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-3350 with questions.
3. Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group, meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-with questions.
