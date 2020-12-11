1. Anxiety/Depression adult Peer to Peer support group meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-3350 with questions.
2. Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group, meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-with questions.
3. Stop by Merchants Bank through Dec. 15 to bid on numerous gift baskets. Proceeds go to Zion Lutheran Church’s Kitchen Renovation Fund.
4. Christmas cookies, lefse, and more available for sale 6 p.m. Wed. Dec. 16 and 9 a.m. Sunday Dec. 20 during church services. Proceeds for the kitchen renovation project. Zion members, drop off donated baked goods before each service.
Have a church event for us to feature next week? Email it to editor@sidneyherald.com for consideration in this calendar.