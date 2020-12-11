Back in the day (I like to say that like I was there and have firsthand experience) the king or his messenger would send a herald out to announce the arrival of the king or his chosen representative.
But more than making an announcement, the herald’s job was also to prepare the roadway for the king and his attendants. This sometimes meant clearing debris from the road or even filling in low places in the roads so that the king and his company would not have to slow down, that their progress would not be impeded.
Here we have a messenger calling for the way of the LORD to be made clear. That a highway for our GOD to be made! This is clearly a forthtelling of the ministry of John the Baptist, who would prepare the way for the Messiah, heralding His coming by his ministry of baptizing new believers, calling mature believers to a renewal and revitalization of their faith (today we would call that a revival) and by challenging injustice and status quo.
This means that the impediments to the progress of the Kingdom of Heaven are not earthly, as in a pothole filled road (pun intended) but rather in the potholes of our hearts! There is where the difficulties lie. So, as the herald of the coming King cries out to the people to prepare a highway for our GOD, he is calling us to clear out the debris of sin and divided loyalties from our hearts.
I don’t know what that would look like for you, but I do know what it will mean if we fail to take this call seriously! Imagine with me, what your life might look like if Christ had unfettered access to your heart! Think about how much more wisdom you would exercise in your daily life. Think about how much strength you would have to resist temptation or how much more joy you would receive in your moments of generosity! The goal of the Kingdom is that the disciples who are not greater than their Master would become like their Master!
The Christian life is a life that is intended to be lived as a reflection of the grace that we have received in Christ. However, that becomes very difficult to do when there is a lot of debris in the way. In that sense, we have all been called to become heralds, to get busy clearing the way for GOD to claim the ownership over us He is entitled to. That can be hard to do, because it requires us to become honest listeners to the Holy Spirit as He convicts us of the sins and divided loyalties that we have allowed to take root in our lives. Psalm 123:23-24 is a prayer that contains the following plea: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me and lead me in the way everlasting.” This is a prayer of consecration and devotion. It is GOD’s will for you to be able to pray this with utter sincerity! It is filled with power, and once uttered, you must listen for His feedback, and it will come over days, not minutes or moments… but this will lead you to a path of confession and repentance as GOD begins to reveal to you those very things that have to go. This is a mighty good place to be! It’s not an easy road, nor is it well traveled. But it’s a fine road, for it leads to life!