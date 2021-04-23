“Then Jesus said to his disciples: “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat; or about your body, what you will wear” (Luke 12:22).
Even though we are in the world full of disappointment and frustration, Jesus reminded us never to worry about anything. God is ready to take care daily of everything we need. He will help us to survive in the most difficult situations. It is the smallest of the things God can do for us. Every of our needs He will sure supply Philippians 4:19 “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus”.
You should also know that life is worth more than all those material things, what we should consider and take to action first is seeking God’s kingdom. Matthew 6:33 says “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well”.
In whatever you do today, lay aside your worries and put God first then you will see that everything you need will come to you because faithful is He who has promised, He will never leave you. (1 Thessalonians 5:24)