I heard the following quip on the radio. The radio announcer has a grandson that is quite witty. He walked into his grandparents room and asked “If Jesus fails to shut the door and his parents yell ‘shut the door. Were you born in a barn?’ Does Jesus have to answer ‘Yes?’” As I listened I audibly answered the radio “Yes! Why, yes, Jesus does.”
Jesus was quite literally born in a messy, ole barn.
There are many things I have grown too old to remember from growing up on a farm but one memory I will never forget is the annual cleaning of the barn. After a winter of cows and sheep eating and birthing in the barn there was months of hay, straw, grain and manure to haul out to the pile. It wasn’t pleasant, but it was satisfying to see the floor of the barn once again, waiting for the next round. I wonder if the night Jesus was born, had the barn been freshly cleaned? I highly doubt it.
What does it mean to have a Savior who was born into the messiness of a barn? Notice when the angels heralded Jesus’ birth to the shepherds they did not tell the shepherds they would find Jesus in a luxury nursery, with a special baby quilt his grandmother had made for him. What they said is that they would find this Savior in an animal feeder wrapped in torn rags. Messiness. Yet, so in desire for a Savior were these shepherds that they went and found exactly what they were told their Savior in the middle of a mess.
It seems to me we call on Jesus most when our lives are a mess. When our relationships are failing or our future is unsure due to a pandemic and global economics. We call on Jesus when our children go their own way, and we call on Jesus to save us when we have made decisions without asking for God’s guidance and we are in a jam. We call on Jesus when we can’t seem to get ourselves out of the mess we have created. Thankfully Jesus is no stranger to a mess; Jesus comes alongside of us loving us, caring for us, and showing us a new way.
We have been living in the throughs of an unprecedented time. Most of us have never endured a pandemic. Nor have they faced an election as contentious as the last one, or a nation as defined by civil unrest as this one. Yet, here Christ is with us, in the season of Lent reminding us that He is no stranger to a mess. Jesus being our hope when we were in lock-down and isolated. Jesus being the bridge between divisions in the streets.
Jesus helping us to love even the neighbor who we do not agree with politically. Jesus is not afraid of any mess we make. Jesus shows up and gives us a new way; a way to walk through the mess and see how God wants more for us than the messes we make.
This is the promise of God’s Word made flesh. This is the promise we cling to.