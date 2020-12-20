One of my favorite December past-times is to drive around and look at the beautiful light displays of Christmas. I have a hard time fathoming that there are some who do not enjoy the light displays of Christmas. However, apparently there are people who are not as fond of Christmas displays as others. Jennings Osborn of Arkansas learned this lesson when his daughter’s wish was for their entire house to be covered in lights for Christmas. Being a loving father Jennings made the wish come true. Once Jennings made the wish come true, he just couldn’t stop. He kept adding to the light display year after year until the neighbors got involved. Jennings display was a great attraction for all of the people, like me, who enjoy driving about looking at lights. The traffic problems the attraction created were enough for Jennings’ neighbors to sue, not once, but twice, and the light display was banned forever. Apparently the neighbors did not remember the symbolism of Christmas lights.
Jesus says, “I have come into the world as light, so that whoever believes in me may not remain in darkness” (John 12:46). Lights at Christmas represent how the world was changed when Jesus came crashing into the world; changing the world forevermore. With Jesus as the light and the guide, no longer does humanity have to fumble around in the dark trying to live life abundantly on our own.
This is the miracle of Christmas. The miracle is that in our broken and fallen state God made the conscious decision to join humanity by taking on human form. This decision baffles me. Why? Why would God want to do what no other god has done and join His people as one of them? Let’s be honest. We can be a difficult, selfish, mean group, who cause pain and trouble for not only ourselves, but others. As I pondered this question it came to me that God did not want to become as we are, but chose to become human out of loving-care for God’s creation. God knew no other way to help us understand our need for our creator than to join us and live into our brokenness with us, so that we might have hope. Hope that our brokenness does not define us. Hope that no matter how far we may fall we are not alone. Hope that we are worthy of being seen and understood by the one who created us. This hope is the light in the darkness that no darkness can overcome.
This light shines in our darkness to illumine a better path. A path of wholeness and joy; a path which allows us to imagine a future of redeeming grace with no end. There is no greater light than the Light we remember and celebrate at Christmas.
As I drive through the neighborhoods during the Christmas season I am reminded of God’s gift to us; God breaking into the world to save sinners, like me, from ourselves. God breaking into the world to proclaim this good news to the poor. To proclaim liberty to the captives and recover sight to the blind (Luke 4: 18-19). The lights of Christmas remind us of the Good News of Jesus Christ and how deeply we are loved; loved by a God who does not merely watch us live, but joins us in our every day life.
Merry Christmas. May this season be one of hope, joy and peace for you and your family.