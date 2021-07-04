The Matthew House emergency shelter in Sidney is in dire need of a new boiler system and as of this month they are about halfway to their goal, due to the generosity of our local garage sale shoppers.
The annual spring Blessing Sale at Fairview Alliance Church has been an exciting event for the past 11 years as tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for various local and international causes. The community is always generous in sharing both sale items and financial donations.
This year the church was able to present the Richland County Emergency Shelter Coalition with a check for $5,617.50 for the Matthew House project. Coalition Treasurer Faye Carlson indicated this brings them to about 50% of the total needed to replace the boiler. The church also gathered several boxes of leftover bedding and household items from the sale that will be useful to the shelter.
Further donations can be sent to the RCESC at P.O. Box 446, Sidney, MT 59270.
They are also looking for a swing set and volunteers for maintenance and repair projects.
Pastor Kelly Sloan emphasizes the ongoing value of the Blessing Sale. “We enjoy our sale because it gives us an opportunity to channel funds for various ministries, also to bless many local people with items they can’t afford at full price. Thus, our sale is a double blessing. It’s also a bonus for our church family to get to know new people and learn about what’s going on in our area.”
Fairview Alliance Church would like to thank their many volunteers who worked hard to sort, bake, set up and run the sale, the Fairview Chamber of Commerce for organizing Fairview’s annual garage sale weekend, and the many community members who gave generously in support of this year’s project.