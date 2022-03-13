This year for our Sunday School curriculum at church we are studying the Old Testament. We recently studied Genesis and in conjunction with this study I read a devotional address given to BYU students in 2009 by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and a former President of Brigham Young University, entitled, “Remember Lot’s Wife.” I thought I would share a few of Elder Holland’s thoughts on this story.
We are probably familiar with the Bible story in Genesis 19 about the Lord commanding Lot and his family to flee from Sodom and Gomorrah before the Lord destroyed it due to the people’s wickedness. Lot dragged his feet a bit, but left just in time. However, after being warned not to look back, Lot’s wife couldn’t help herself, and did exactly what she wasn’t supposed to do and…well…things didn’t turn out too terrifically for her.
Jesus thought this story was important enough that in Luke 17:32, He cautions us to “Remember Lot’s wife.” What should we remember?
Genesis 19:26 states, “But his wife looked back…” What was she looking back for? The life she was leaving? Her friends? Her home and possessions?
Elder Holland suggests, “So it isn’t just that she looked back; she looked back longingly. In short, her attachment to the past outweighed her confidence in the future. That, apparently, was at least part of her sin.” She seemed to lack faith that God could give her something better in the future than what she was leaving behind.
Sometimes it’s hard to have confidence in the future. Lot’s wife, it seems, wasn’t sure that heading out of town was going to be such a great idea. It was a transition she didn’t seem to be looking forward to.
We often look back longingly, as Elder Holland states, and wish that we could do things over again, go back to an easier, less stressful time, or change decisions that didn’t turn out like we hoped they would. Maybe we berate ourselves for mistakes made or opportunities missed. Or we just wish for “the good old days” (or at least they seem that way, looking back.) Times of transition happen almost everyday.
Sometimes they are big transitions and sometimes they are small. We are certainly living in a time of major transition right now. By the time this is printed, who knows what will be happening? Russia just invaded Ukraine and Vladimir Putin seems to be on a terrible trajectory. The world is looking at the present and future with fear.
Many of us might be afraid of the future. Fewer and fewer young adults want to marry and have children, saying that they don’t want to bring a child into such a terrible world. Where would we be if our grandparents and parents who grew up and married during a depression and a world war had decided against raising a family and moving forward with life? They had the faith to face the future in spite of the fear they must have felt at that time.
“The past is to be learned from but not lived in. We look back to claim the embers from glowing experiences but not the ashes. And when we have learned what we need to learn and have brought with us the best that we have experienced, then we look ahead, we remember that faith is always pointed toward the future,” Elder Holland counsels.
In Philippians 3:13-14, Paul tells us: “This one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”
Elder Holland closes his address with these words: “To all such of every generation, I call out, “Remember Lot’s wife.” Faith is for the future. Faith builds on the past, but never longs to stay there. Faith trusts that God has great things in store for each of us and that Christ truly is the ‘high priest of good things to come.’”
Kristine Gifford is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.