After well over a year of socially distancing many families are taking the opportunity to come together this summer. God graced me with a large family that has, for as long as I can remember, held a family reunion every five years. 2020 was supposed to be our year. Due to COVID we did not gather. The camp we have used for thirty years offered us four week days in August, 2021 as consolation. In the short time between when we were supposed to meet in 2020 and the alternative date in 2021 seven family members died.
Had we gathered in 2020 we may have had the opportunity to hug, laugh or even dance with one, or all, of these seven. Since we could not meet those seven opportunities are forever gone so in August, 144 of us chose to gather to avoid any more “missed” opportunities.
The time I was absent from Sidney was not convenient. There were many good reasons to stay in Sidney and attend to my duties. I made the conscience decision to be absent.
God created us to be relational; God graced us with family. By taking time to be with family we are honoring God.
My family, like many, do not agree on everything (politics, religion, or even what time to eat.) We do not all get a long; sometimes we don’t even like each other. What was instilled in us by our grandparents, however, is that these relationships are a gift of God and they are to be nurtured.
Deuteronomy 32 calls us to; “”Remember the days of long ago; think about the generations past. As your father, and he will inform you. Inquire of your elders, and they will tell you.”
Personally I like The Message translation: “Read upon what happened before you were born; dig into the past, understand your roots. Ask your parents what it was like before you were born; ask the old-ones, they’ll tell you a thing or two.”
This particular scripture is a snippet of a song. This song is a reminder to the people Moses led out of Egypt of God’s goodness to them. It was written to remind the people God’s love and grace are available to them; that they have the opportunity to change from their rebellious ways and live in God’s love and grace.
Family reunions offer the same reminders as this song. They can remind us that because God first loved us God brought together our ancestors. Because of our ancestors love for one another a family was created. This family of the past, and present is the family of the future. The only way this legacy continues is to tell the stories. The stories of God bringing Grandpa and Grandma together. The stories of the times everyone did not get a long; but how through God’s love reconciliation occurred.
The stories of the difficult times; the droughts, the wars, the sickness and the death, and how God walked through these valleys with our loved ones to ensure we are here today.
If you have the opportunity to gather with your family, I pray you resist the urge to be too busy. I pray you view this time as an opportunity to nurture relationships, heal past hurts, and hear the stories to propel the legacy God has gifted you into the future. God gives us so many opportunities we miss; I pray you don’t miss this one.