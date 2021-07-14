In 2020 a chemical war started, and our entire world became affected by a devastating virus. It is a time for all to focus on their faith, during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Steps have been taken to take control of the crisis and not the panic. These precautionary steps that we are using now, are protecting the lives of everyone possible and we will be able to use these guidelines again, in the likelihood of a similar future event, if we even live through this one.
Thousands of people and many organizations have come forward to help and offer their services as needed. It is in this unity, that we see God at work. The coming together to serve each other is love, and that love comes from God. In a time of war, you can always find someone doing something good like feeding hungry children or doctors and nurses helping the wounded and sick. Faith, courage and peace are a better way to take control of yourself, during a crisis, than fear, anxiety, panic and chaos. In Greek, anxiety means, “division or to pull apart,” and in Hebrew, it means, “to strangle or to choke.” In these kinds of situations, Jesus tells us to not be fearful, but faithful. Strong faith will bring forth peace, love and unity.
Jesus came to teach us that this fear, that surfaces in a crisis, is really our own fear that we buried deep inside our souls to cover up a sin. A sin that we do not want to surface for the world to see. A sin that we need to address with God in order to walk through the gates of righteousness. When tribulation comes, and we know that we have not reconciled our own sins, then fear, anxiety and panic boil out, because you are not ready. Well, maybe it is time to start now? Do some soul searching and in your private time with Jesus, ask Him to help you through each, and every, one of those fears.
Here are a few scriptures on what Jesus has to say about blindness vs 20/20 vision.
“Jesus then said, “I came into the world to bring everything into the clear light of day, making all the distinctions clear, so that those who have never seen will see, and those who have made a great pretense of seeing will be exposed as blind.” Some Pharisees overheard him and said, “Does that mean you’re calling us blind?” Jesus said, “If you were really blind, you would be blameless, but since you claim to see everything so well, you’re accountable for every fault and failure.” (John 9:39-41, MSG)
Now the Pharisees claimed to “see”, to have 20/20 vision, because they were men that new the laws of Moses. They were confident in their wisdom, knowing all the sins that were forbidden in the eyes of God and believed they were pardoned by God. But their hearts were faulty causing spiritual blindness and Jesus knew that they did not practice what they preached. He knew that their self-inflicted blindness, caused them to believe that God would forgive all their sins. But the truth remains that God knows the intentions of the heart, therefore the guilt of their sin remains unpardoned. This is where fear and anxiety come in.
“The heart is hopelessly dark and deceitful, a puzzle that no one can figure out. But I, God, search the heart and examine the mind. I get to the heart of the human. I get to the root of things. I treat them as they really are, not as they pretend to be.” (Jeremiah 17:9-10, MSG).
Pride and self-confidence are a source of condemnation. The Holy Spirit teaches us to come before God with humble hearts and confess our sins. With this reconciliation, God will forgive our sins and this atonement will restore a broken relationship with God. Jesus will always cure our spiritual blindness and give us true 20/20 vision. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. This is an excerpt out of one of her books in the publishing stage, “An Epic Journey Through The Holy Bible With Jesus,” volume three. Her books can be purchased at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle or Barnes and Noble. You can also follow her on Facebook.