Easter has come. Do you secretly feel like it’s a little dark around you? Are you carrying the weight of disappointment and burden of fear? In those dark moments try to remember the Easter story.
“Early on the first day of the week, while it was still dark, Mary Magdalene went to the tomb” (John 20:1). The stone had been rolled away and Jesus was gone. A couple of disciples investigated, and then, … they went home.
But Mary stayed. That’s when the light broke into the darkness. That light was Jesus. Alive. Risen! Just as He said.
Sometimes, it will look like the darkness is all around us but if we are patient, the light will shine. Jesus rose, bringing light to all of our darkness. When life feels dark, wait like Mary Magdalene at the tomb. Do not be afraid of the dark because darkness has not overtaken light.
That light is Jesus. Arise! Shine! Our light has come!