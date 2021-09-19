Have you ever heard the phrase “Act as if”? Act as if you like your job. Act as if you are successful. How about, “Act as if you are happy.” I don’t remember the first time I heard this phrase, but it has helped me through difficult moments and made me a better person. (It was most likely my mother telling me to act as if I liked my siblings.) Here’s an example that has probably happened to all of us. We’re arguing with a child and we’re very angry. The argument is escalating and getting loud. Then the doorbell rings.
We immediately stop yelling, compose ourself, put a smile on our face, and “act as if” everything is fine. We answer the door, being calm and friendly. (You know exactly what I’m talking about, right?) In literally a few seconds, we completely change our demeanor and tone of voice. We act as if everything is okay. We make a choice to act better than we feel, and miraculously, our anger dissipates and we feel better about ourselves and the situation.
I’ve often thought that everyone at some time in their life should work as a waiter or retail sales clerk. To be good at the job, we have to learn to set aside our problems and do the work. We may be having an awful day, but the person we are serving at that moment is just looking to have a pleasant meal or check out of the store quickly. Even if they are being difficult, we must react kindly and do our best to leave a positive impression. Learning to set aside our feelings and “act as if” we are a happy, productive employee will get us a lot further in our job (and our life) than complaining and whining about our problems.
Coming to recognize that we can choose in the moment to act, as Lincoln said, like “the better angels of our nature,” is a big step towards having a happier life. Bad things will and do happen. To all of us. All the time. This is a given. However, we all know people that react poorly to small annoyances and people who react positively to difficult challenges. Do we have the right to inflict our bad mood or unhappiness on everyone around us? Chances are, our family and friends would prefer we didn’t. We may think our poor behavior is just our nature, but is it?
In Proverbs 23: 7, we read “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” Doesn’t this imply that how we think turns into how we act and the kind of person we become?
Thomas S Monson, 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “We … can choose to have a positive attitude. We can’t direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”
As people of faith, don’t we have a duty and an obligation to be an example to others of the joy that comes from living the gospel of Jesus Christ? If so, then choosing happiness would be a natural extension of our faith. Paul counsels in 1 Timothy 4:12 “…be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity…” Some years ago, I read a book by Dennis Prager titled, “Happiness is a Serious Problem.” The premise is that happiness can become an ingrained choice, and as we practice being happy, our attitude and demeanor can become more positive.
When David O. McKay, the ninth President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was a young man serving as a missionary in England, he became very discouraged. He and his companion were visiting an old castle and came across a motto inscribed on a wall, “What E’er Thou Art, Act Well Thy Part”.
This inscription became a source of inspiration throughout his life. It can act as inspiration for us also. Whatever we are doing, at home, at work, or in the community, we can act as if we are the best person we can be in that moment and choose to be happy.